It’s not do-or-die for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but it’s pretty damn close.
Kawhi Leonard and Co. will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 following consecutive wins on their home court to open the series.
Will the Raptors pull off a victory north of the border, or will Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Dinos in a stranglehold? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 3 online:
When: Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNTdrama.com
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images