It’s not do-or-die for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but it’s pretty damn close.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 following consecutive wins on their home court to open the series.

Will the Raptors pull off a victory north of the border, or will Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Dinos in a stranglehold? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 3 online:

When: Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images