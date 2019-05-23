Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have ourselves a series.

The Milwaukee Bucks appeared to be well on their way to the NBA Finals after downing the Toronto Raptors in back-to-back games by an average margin of 15 points per contest. But the Raptors would not be denied, as they rode the momentum of a Game 3 overtime victory into an 18-point win Tuesday night.

Milwaukee and Toronto will break its Eastern Conference Finals deadlock Thursday night when the sides meet at Fiserv Forum.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 5 online:

When: Thursday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

