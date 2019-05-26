Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a win Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors can advance to the first NBA Finals in franchise history.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Since falling down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series, the Raptors have won three straight, including a thrilling Game 5 victory in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Will Toronto seal the deal, or will Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Bucks to victory and a winner-take-all Game 7? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 6 online:

When: Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images