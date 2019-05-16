Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While they played different positions, Patrice Bergeron and Ray Bourque have quite a few similarities.

Both players came into the NHL from Quebec at the age of 18 and went on to have incredibly consistent, prolific careers with the Boston Bruins.

And it turns out Bourque, who played 1,518 games for the Black and Gold, scoring 1,506 points, puts Bergeron at the top of his list of favorite players of all time.

"He's one of my favorite players of all time because of the respect I have for him and what he brings every single day. He's played through some tough things and he's so consistent." @RayBourque77 on Patrice Bergeron. @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PYAGQmwUb5 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) May 15, 2019

That’s high praise coming from No. 77 himself.

Bergeron, who played his 1000th game for the Bruins this season, is widely regarded as one of the most respected players in the game. And it’s more than likely that he will join Bourque in the TD Garden rafters one day.

And if Bergeron were able to bring his second Stanley Cup home to Boston, well that would only further solidify the pivot’s legacy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images