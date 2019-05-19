Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The beginning of the season didn’t go how Chris Sale wanted it to, but things are looking up for the Boston Red Sox ace.

Though the Red Sox ultimately lost, Sale struck out 17 in his last outing, which came on the heels of another strong start.

Over his last two games, Sale has struck out 31 batters and walked none, posting a 1.80 ERA in that stretch. Now, the southpaw is looking to keep things going when he faces the red-hot Houston Astros on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images