Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston will have Stanley Cup fever for the next two weeks, and the Red Sox are trying to provide some help.

The Red Sox on Thursday announced they’re moving up the start time of their game vs. the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, May 29 at Fenway Park. Originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, the game will start an hour earlier at 6:10 p.m. to allow fans a chance to see the Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, also scheduled for Wednesday night.

In addition to the time change, the Red Sox announced they’ll provide updates from TD Garden in between innings.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images