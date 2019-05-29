Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s bullpen had a rough night in Tuesday’s loss to the Cleveland Indians, but prior to that outing, Boston’s relievers were posting some of the best numbers in baseball.

Entering Tuesday night’s game, Boston’s bullpen was amongst the American League’s top-five in ERA, strikeouts per nine innings pitched, WHIP, opponent’s OBP and strikeout-to-walk ratio. So, if you block out the rare meltdown that occurred on Tuesday at Fenway Park, the Sox bullpen is actually in pretty good shape.

For more on the bullpen’s numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images