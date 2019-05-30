Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manny Ramirez turned 47 years old Thursday, and the Boston Red Sox celebrated the occasion in perfect fashion.

Not only did the Red Sox wish Ramirez a “happy birthday” via Twitter. The team also dug into the archives for Throwback Thursday and shared a classic Manny moment.

We know what you’re thinking: How could you pick just one highlight in honor of Ramirez’s birthday? And you’re absolutely right, for his eight-year tenure in Boston was incredibly entertaining. But the moment the Red Sox chose is sure to put a smile on your face.

As you might recall, Ramirez was no stranger to going inside the Green Monster. We guess you can say it’s one of the perks of playing left field at Fenway Park. But how about the time in 2005 when Ramirez almost didn’t return before the next pitch?

#TBT to Manny being Manny 😂 Happy birthday, Manny! pic.twitter.com/5Rj9YsKpra — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 30, 2019

Ramirez went into the wall as then-Red Sox pitching coach Dave Wallace chatted with Wade Miller during a mound visit on July 18, 2005. The conversation didn’t lead to a pitching change, though, and it took Ramirez a little longer than expected to emerge from the wall.

Of course, Ramirez will be remembered in Boston for much more than wacky antics. He was an elite hitter who won two World Series titles with the Red Sox. But when folks recall “Manny being Manny,” it’s often hilarious moments like this that they’re talking about.

Happy birthday, Manny.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images