Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Shares Feelings On Team’s ‘Unacceptable’ Start

No one is happy with the Boston Red Sox’s ugly start, especially the team’s front office.

At 13-17, the Red Sox aren’t anywhere near where they expected to be through 30 games. Still, there are signs that Boston is turning things around, and team president and CEO Sam Kennedy believes the team can’t wait any longer.

Kennedy talked about the Red Sox’s “unacceptable” start ahead of Wednesday’s series finale with the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images