Bobby Dalbec certainly had himself one heck of a week in the minor leagues.

The Boston Red Sox’s No.3 prospect drilled three home runs for Double-A Portland on Saturday, and ultimately was named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week on MLB.com.

“Dalbec has prodigious power and showed it off by ranking second in the Minors in extra-base hits (70) and fourth in homers (32) last season. He went deep three times on Saturday, doubling his 2019 total, and led all Top 30 Prospects last week in homers (four, tied with Jackson and Riley), total bases (23), slugging (1.438) and OPS (1.993). For the year, he’s hitting .248/.387/.495 in 30 games.”

The farmhand’s three-homer game was just an emphatic exclamation point on what already was a pretty impressive week at the plate. Dalbec hit .500 over four games, going 8-for-16 with six extra-base hits, including four home runs and seven RBI’s. He struck out just twice.

Dalbec did not get out to the hottest of starts, hitting just .197 in April. But he has turned things around quite nicely, kind of like the Red Sox.

It still may be some time before we see the 23-year-old join the big-league club. Despite some impressive showings in spring training, Dalbec still has a ways to go defensively, with Boston trying to develop him at either third or first base.

Of course, people said the same about Michael Chavis’ development, and we all know how that has gone so far.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images