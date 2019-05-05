Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Will Not Attend Trip To White House Thursday

The reining World Series champions are set to visit the White House Thursday, but they’ll be without their manager when they make the trip to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Alex Cora confirmed to El Nuevo Dia that he will not be a part of the trip to the White House celebrating the Boston Red Sox World Series title. The Puerto Rican manager has long hinted that he likely would not attend the trip due to his displeasure with the relief efforts following Hurricane Maria.

“His decision, as detailed, is based on his understanding that Puerto Rico has not yet recovered after the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017,” according to El Nuevo Dia.

“Puerto Rico is very important to me. During the winter I spent a lot of time at home visiting family and friends,” Cora told El Nuevo Dia. “Unfortunately, we are still struggling. Some are absent from basic needs, others without electricity, and many houses and schools are still in poor condition, a year and a half after Hurricane Maria”

Cora, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, had previously called Donald Trump’s comments regarding the hurricane’s death toll “disrespectful”.

