Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hector Velazquez just didn’t have it Saturday night.

The Red Sox pitcher started for Boston in its middle game against the Houston Astros, and didn’t even make it out of the first inning.

Velazquez tossed just 1/3 of an inning, giving up five earned runs on three hits while walking two in the Red Sox’s 7-3 loss at Fenway Park. In seven starts made, the right-hander has tossed 19.2 innings, giving up 16 hits, 11 walks and 14 earned runs. Cora was pretty blunt about his pitcher’s outing after the game.

Alex Cora: “It looked from the get-go that (Velazquez) didn’t have it.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 19, 2019

Heading into Saturday’s contest, Velazquez owned a 3.95 ERA through 27 1/3 innings pitched. He’s provided Boston with quality relief appearances this season, but numbers show he clearly has struggled as a starter.

The good news, however, is that David Price is returning from the injured list Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, so the reinforcement certainly will help.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

— Christian Vazquez hit his career-high sixth home run in the fourth inning.

Christian Vázquez sets a new career high with his 6th home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/1KNO5t2Hge — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 19, 2019

— The Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games, while the Red Sox have lost three straight.

However, Boston has won six of its last nine games.

— Mitch Moreland hit his team-leading 31st RBI in the third inning.

— Boston had the tying run at the plate in the fifth inning, but was stonewalled by Houston’s pitching for the remainder of the game.

— Tyler Thornburg tossed two scoreless innings, but had a mental error when he forgot to cover first base after a Michael Brantley ground ball to Mitch Moreland.

Heading into Friday’s contest, Thornburg’s ERA was 8.04, but that was lowered nearly a full run after his outing.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images