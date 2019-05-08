Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises Another ‘Outstanding’ Brandon Workman Appearance

To say Brandon Workman has been an absolute force for the Boston Red Sox would be an understatement.

The relief pitcher tossed a scoreless, hitting seventh inning with a strikeout in Boston’s 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards. But his success has been consistent, and he has the numbers to prove it, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Opponents are 2 x 49 (.041) vs. Workman this season with 23 Ks. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 8, 2019

That's a "no-hitter" for Brandon Workman. His last nine appearances: 9 IP

0 H

0 R

8 BB

12 K — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 8, 2019

“He’s been amazing against lefties and righties,” manager Alex Cora said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “He’s a guy we can bring in to get the last out one inning and then he can go out there and pitch … the breaking ball has been amazing. … He’s a different pitcher. He seems like he’s keeping his stuff throughout the week regardless of the usage. He’s done an outstanding job for us.”

His numbers certainly speak for themselves. Workman has tossed 16 2/3 innings this season and has given up just two hits, three earned runs, and has 23 strikeouts.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

— J.D. Martinez belted his fifth home run of the season in the first inning. It not only gave Boston a 2-0 lead, it marked a milestone for the slugger, marking the 200th homer of his career.

It also was the first home run Martinez hit against a right-handed pitcher this season, and Cora made sure his player knew that.

“He thought I was congratulating him because it was 200,” Cora said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “But it was actually because it was the first one against a righty this season.”

— Marcus Walden was credited with the win. The relief pitcher now is 5-0 with a 1.77 ERA.

— Mitch Moreland hit his team-leading 10th home run in the fifth inning to break the 3-3 tie.

Make that 10 homers for Mitch. pic.twitter.com/Wvm3Ob6XPZ — NESN (@NESN) May 8, 2019

— Moreland and Martinez drove in six of Boston’s eight runs.

— Matt Barnes earned his third save of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images