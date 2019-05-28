Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a rough start to the 2019 season, the Boston Red Sox are finally starting to play up to expectations. And they continued this trend with their 12-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

Boston had 13 hits in their 12-run game, hitting three balls out of the park in the process.

Manager Alex Cora lauded the Sox for the marked improvements they’ve made to their offense in such a short amount of time.

“I’ve been feeling all along that offensive we’re getting close. Obviously when Jackie (Bradley Jr.) starts swinging it, then we become that dangerous. Christian (Vazquez) has done an outstanding job at the bottom of the lineup. Sandy, his at-bats have been better than last year. … So it was a good offensive game for us.”

The Sox will try and take the second match of their three-game set against the Indians on Tuesday, with David Price set to take the mound for Boston. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are some more notes from today’s Indians-Red Sox game:

— Five Boston batters had multi-hit games on Monday — Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Micahel Chavis and Jackie Bradley Jr.

— In fact, Betts had himself one heck of a Memorial Day, going 2-for-5 and earning his 26th RBI of the season.

He also made this spectacular catch in the fifth inning.

— J.D. Martinez also had an impressive outing Monday afternoon, hitting two solo home runs along the way.

— Brock Holt had an impressive first game back with the Sox since going on the injured list back in early April. Holt was 1-for-4, knocking in one run and scoring two others.

— The Indians hit two sacrifice bunts early in the game, a rarity this day in age.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images