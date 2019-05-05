Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Season Looking Up Thanks To Marked Improvements

They may not have swept, but the Boston Red Sox looked pretty spectacular in four-game series against the White Sox this weekend.

The Red Sox walked away with a 9-2 victory at Guaranteed Rate Park on Sunday thanks to yet another stellar performance from the team’s hitters and pitchers alike. It was the team’s third straight win, adding on to their recent success following a miserable start to 2019.

Manager Alex Cora was pleased to see yet another outing in which the Sox excelled on multiple fronts.

“It was a pretty good baseball game by us all around,” he said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We played good defense, we pitched well, put (in) good at-bats … It was cool to see (the Red Sox win) three-out-of-four (games against the White Sox).”

Cora reiterated that the team has felt the line moving since their most recent series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We feel good where we’re at,” he said. “As a team, it’s getting better. We still have stuff to work out to get where we want to go, but it’s good. We’re almost there in neutral.”

The Sox will try to carry this momentum into their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park.

Here are some more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— After a dismal start to the 2019 season, the Sox seem to have finally turned a corner. Boston has won seven of their last 10 games, a marked improvement from their 5-10 record across the first 15 games of the season.

There is still plenty of room for improvement, however, as they remain one game under .500.

— If you’re looking for more confirmation that the Sox are turning things around, look no further than the team’s starters.

Red Sox starters now own the best ERA (3.08) in the American League since April 12.

On top of that, Boston starters have tossed a combined 122 strikeouts and 34 walks while allowing just 34 earned runs since April 14.

Red Sox starting pitchers since April 14th 19 GS – 103.0 IP – 2.97 ERA – 1.15 WHIP

34 BB – 122 K

0.70 HR/9 – 10.66 K/9 more like it details pic.twitter.com/K8zuSctDe6 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 5, 2019

— Six of 10 Boston batters recorded a hit against Chicago on Sunday, including two players with multi-hit games.

Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Eduardo Nuñez each had one hit in the contest. Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland had two hits apiece.

— The Red Sox have scored 30 runs over the last three games alone.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images