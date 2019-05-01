Red Sox Notes: Don’t Look Now, But Marcus Walden Becoming Bullpen Weapon

There’s plenty of time for things to go the other way on Marcus Walden. He is a 30-year-old with just 18 appearances in the big leagues, after all.

But after his performance Wednesday afternoon against the Oakland Athletics, Walden is looking more and more like a legitimate, high-leverage reliever for the Boston Red Sox.

Walden picked up the win after firing three dominant, scoreless innings in his team’s 7-3 victory at Fenway Park. The right-hander improved to 4-0 (most wins on the Red Sox) with a sparkling 1.65 ERA in 11 appearances.

Walden: 3 scoreless innings, 31 pitches, 24 strikes. Wipeout slider. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 1, 2019

In fact, Walden has been even better than his numbers indicate. The only three runs he’s surrendered all season came in a two-inning effort against the Baltimore Orioles on April 15, and five of the six outs he recorded in that outing came via strikeout. Since then, Walden has allowed just two hits and given out just one walk in five appearances.

No, he’s not pitching in many game-on-the-line scenarios, but Walden nevertheless has been one of Boston’s most reliable relievers.

“He’s been great, he’s been outstanding,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Wednesday’s win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. ” … He’s been outstanding in different roles.

” … I think he’s using his pitches a little differently this year, and he’s gaining confidence.”

Walden, who made his Major League Baseball debut last season for the Red Sox and appeared in just eight games (none after May 3), is benefiting from a vastly improved slider. But how has it improved? How is Walden performing so well, basically out of nowhere?

“I really don’t know,” he said. “Just trying to enjoy it, honestly.

“It’s been a long road. Just want to come up here and try to take the ball whenever I get the chance.”

Again, the odds are that Walden regresses to his norm and becomes just another bullpen guy. He’s good, but it’s hard to imagine him maintaining this success over the course of a full major league season.

That said, the Red Sox have a well-documented history of finding diamond-in-the-rough relievers (Ryan Brasier), and Walden just might be the organization’s latest find.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-A’s game:

— On Walden’s slider:

Walden has thrown 89 sliders this year and has 21 whiffs on it. While not among the handful of elite, that is still top tier nastiness with a pitch. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 1, 2019

— The Red Sox improved to 14-17 after sweeping the A’s and now are 7-4 over their last 11 games.

Still not convinced that Boston is playing better baseball? Check out these stats from before Wednesday’s win over Oakland:

The Red Sox have scored in 10 of their last 20 offensive innings. Since Apr. 12, Sox starters own the AL’s 2nd-lowest ERA (3.27). In the last 5 games, Sox relievers have a 0.68 ERA and .093 opponent AVG (13.1 IP). Mookie Betts has a .540 OBP during his 11-game on-base streak. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 1, 2019

— Mitch Moreland crushed his ninth home run of the season, an opposite-field solo shot into the Green Monster seats.

The Red Sox first baseman might be becoming a bit too boom-or-bust, though.

Mitch Moreland has 9 homers and 6 singles this year. Why? After he broke his 0-for-15 with a homer yesterday, he offered a bit of insight: ‘Can’t shift that one.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 1, 2019

— Tyler Thornburg surrendered two runs in the ninth inning and now has an ugly 8.53 ERA in 12 appearances.

“Inconsistency with his breaking ball,” Cora said. ” … We’ll keep working with him, he’s a guy who we know, stuff-wise, is up there.”

— The Tampa Bay Rays lost Wednesday afternoon, allowing the Red Sox to climb within six games of first place in the American League East.

