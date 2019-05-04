Red Sox Place Utilityman Tzu-Wei Lin On Injured List With Knee Sprain

You can add Tzu-Wei Lin to the list of banged-up Boston Red Sox infielders.

However, you also can subtract Eduardo Nunez from that same list.

The Red Sox on Saturday placed Lin on the 10-day injure list with a knee sprain. Lin exited Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox — a 6-1 Red Sox victory — after tweaking his knee while playing center field.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox reinstated Eduardo Nunez, who had been rehabbing multiple ailments in Triple-A Pawtucket.

The #RedSox also placed INF Tzu-Wei Lin on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/Hv1lWT40Do — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2019

Lin will join fellow infielders Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt on the injured list.

Pedroia is rehabbing his ailing knee in Double-A Portland, while Holt recently was “shut down” with a shoulder impingement.

