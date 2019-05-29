Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After pulling out a thrilling win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins will look to take a 2-0 lead over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at TD Garden.

And the Boston Red Sox showed their support for the Black and Gold by donning Bruins-themed gear ahead of their own Wednesday night match against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi (who remains on the injured list) and Brock Holt could both been seen wearing “Don’t Poke The Bear” shirts in photos snapped during the Red Sox’s pregame warm-ups. Rick Porcello, meanwhile, was seen rocking a “Wrecking Krug” shirt while walking the sidelines.

Because it’s the Cup pic.twitter.com/5mMSAziCTn — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2019

Porcello apparently had a Torey Krug jersey draped over the chair by his locker, as well, per The Eagle-Tribune’s Chris Mason.

Rick Porcello has a Torey Krug jersey on the chair at his locker. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 29, 2019

Puck drop for Game 2 at TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Images