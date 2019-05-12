Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Major League Baseball season can be an absolute grind, so it’s nice for the players to stop and smell the roses, or pine tar, every now and then and appreciate those who helped them get there.

Teams around the league will wear pink gear for Mother’s Day Sunday, and the Boston Red Sox took a moment to wish their mom’s a Happy Mother’s Day before they go for the sweep against the Seattle Mariners.

To watch the Sox’s messages to their moms, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images