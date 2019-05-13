Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a pretty wild opening quarter of the Major League Baseball season for the Boston Red Sox.

In a matter of 41 games, the Sox have managed to look like one of the worst teams in baseball, to turning things around and climbing their way back up the American League East standings.

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, Boston sits at 22-19, just three games off the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead.

With Monday night off, the Boston Red Sox put together a video of graphics that perfectly sums up just how quickly the Sox have turned things around, captioning it with “don’t look now.”

It seems like yesterday that all of Red Sox Nation was in utter panic over the defending World Series champs. And honestly, we can’t blame those who raised concerns. The starting pitching was atrocious, Chris Sale was a shell of himself and the lineup was not all that productive.

At this point, that seems like a whole other season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images