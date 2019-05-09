Red Sox Praises Players After ‘Gratifying’ Win To Get Back To .500

The Boston Red Sox are back on track.

A 2-1 win in 12 innings over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday brought the Sox to 19-19, marking the first time they have been .500 since March. There was plenty to celebrate as Chris Sale was lights out, Jackie Bradley Jr. made a game-saving catch and the bullpen locked things down.

Boston has won each of their last three series and after a “gratifying” win, Alex Cora said the season starts now.

To hear the manager’s comments, check out “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images