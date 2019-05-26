Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Darwinzon Hernandez is back in the big leagues.

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday recalled their top pitching prospect before their series finale with the Houston Astros. Right-handed reliever Colten Brewer was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Hernandez on the 25-man roster.

Prior to today's game, the #RedSox recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Double-A Portland. To make room for Hernandez on the 25-man roster, the club optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Triple-A Pawtucket following last night's game. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 26, 2019

Hernandez, considered by many to be Boston’s top prospect now that Michael Chavis is in the majors, made his big league debut April 23, pitching 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief against the Detroit Tigers. The left-handed Venezuelan, who was scheduled to start for Double-A Portland on Sunday, has appeared in seven games (six starts) for the Sea Dogs this season, going 1-3 with a 4.65 ERA.

As for Brewer, his demotion comes after he allowed no runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief Saturday against the Astros. The 26-year-old is 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 20 relief appearances this year.

In other prospect-related news, the Red Sox have a player in Single-A Salem who fans might be hearing much more of in the coming months.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images