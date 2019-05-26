Darwinzon Hernandez is back in the big leagues.
The Boston Red Sox on Saturday recalled their top pitching prospect before their series finale with the Houston Astros. Right-handed reliever Colten Brewer was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Hernandez on the 25-man roster.
Hernandez, considered by many to be Boston’s top prospect now that Michael Chavis is in the majors, made his big league debut April 23, pitching 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief against the Detroit Tigers. The left-handed Venezuelan, who was scheduled to start for Double-A Portland on Sunday, has appeared in seven games (six starts) for the Sea Dogs this season, going 1-3 with a 4.65 ERA.
As for Brewer, his demotion comes after he allowed no runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief Saturday against the Astros. The 26-year-old is 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 20 relief appearances this year.
In other prospect-related news, the Red Sox have a player in Single-A Salem who fans might be hearing much more of in the coming months.
