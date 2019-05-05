Red Sox Reportedly Believe Tzu-Wei Lin Injury Not As ‘Serious’ As Initially Feared

The Boston Red Sox might be breathing a sigh of relief on Tzu-Wei Lin.

The utilityman left Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after attempting to steal second base. Lin was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a knee sprain.

Here’s an update on Lin from The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:

Still more testing to do. But Tzu-Wei Lin’s knee injury may not be as serious as the Sox initially feared … Cora indicated that Josh Smith is a candidate to start on Monday along with Hector Velazquez. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 5, 2019

It won’t be good for the Red Sox if Lin is out for an extended period of time. Especially with fellow infielders Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt not very close to making a return to the lineup.

But with the update from Abraham, it looks like Lin could be back in action sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images