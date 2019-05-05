Red Sox Reportedly Believe Tzu-Wei Lin Injury Not As ‘Serious’ As Initially Feared

The Boston Red Sox might be breathing a sigh of relief on Tzu-Wei Lin.
The utilityman left Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after attempting to steal second base. Lin was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a knee sprain.
Here’s an update on Lin from The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:
It won’t be good for the Red Sox if Lin is out for an extended period of time. Especially with fellow infielders Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt not very close to making a return to the lineup.
But with the update from Abraham, it looks like Lin could be back in action sooner rather than later.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
