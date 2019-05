After a rough stretch to begin the 2019 season, the Boston Red Sox have managed to turn things around in a major way.

The Red Sox are 8-3 over their last 11 games. Over that span, they lead the MLB in team batting average and ERA, while leading the American League in winning percentage and runs per game. Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images