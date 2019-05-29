Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got some tough news Wednesday.

First baseman Mitch Moreland was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain. The move is retroactive to May 26, meaning Moreland, who hasn’t played since Saturday, is eligible to return next week.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox optioned reliever Travis Lakins to Triple-Pawtucket, recalled Colten Brewer and promoted Josh Taylor.

RHP Colten Brewer and LHP Josh Taylor were recalled from Pawtucket. Taylor will wear number 72. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2019

Taylor, a 26-year-old, left-handed reliever, was acquired last year in the deal that sent Deven Marrero to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here’s a quick scouting report on Taylor, courtesy of SoxProspects.com:

Taylor was acq. last yr from AZ for Deven Marrero. 6-5 lefty has a mid-90s FB, 88-90 mph cutter and 79-81 mph curve. He's typically posted strong K numbers, but also walked too many due to command/control issues. This year, 2.91 ERA, 29/9 K/BB in 21.2 IP w/ @PawSox. — SoxProspects.com (@SoxProspects) May 29, 2019

Boston will look to rebound from Tuesday’s tough loss when it hosts the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in the final game of a three-game set.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, a time intended to accommodate those who wish to watch the Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images