The flood of support for the Boston Bruins just keeps pouring in.
Prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Monday, numerous local athletes and organizations showed their support for Black and Gold — including the Boston Red Sox. And Wednesday night, they’ll apparently do it again.
According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox plan to wear Bruins-themed garb on their trip to New York City following the completion of their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.
The Bruins will be back in action Wednesday evening for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.
