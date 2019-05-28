Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The flood of support for the Boston Bruins just keeps pouring in.

Prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Monday, numerous local athletes and organizations showed their support for Black and Gold — including the Boston Red Sox. And Wednesday night, they’ll apparently do it again.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox plan to wear Bruins-themed garb on their trip to New York City following the completion of their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Red Sox will travel to NYC wearing “Bruins theme” clothes after tomorrow’s game. Black and gold. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 28, 2019

The Bruins will be back in action Wednesday evening for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images