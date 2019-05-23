Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are riding a three-game winning streak heading into a weekend set with the Houston Astros. Looking to continue their winning ways, Boston will turn to ace Chris Sale.

Sale is 1-5 in 10 starts with a 4.31 ERA. He’ll face off against Houston’s Wade Miley, who is 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 10 starts. The Astros took two out of three games from the Red Sox last weekend at Fenway Park. Miley collected a no-decision in Houston’s Sunday loss.

For more on Friday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images