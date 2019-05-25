Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t changing the personnel in their lineup a ton Saturday night, but there is some shuffling going on.

After a 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday, the Red Sox will swap first basemen and designated hitters for the middle contest of a three-game set at Minute Maid Park.

Mitch Moreland will replace Steve Pearce, hitting third and playing first. Christian Vazquez will take over at designated hitter in place of Eduardo Nunez. He’ll hit eighth. That leaves Sandy Leon to do the catching for David Price.

With the Red Sox facing a right-handed pitcher in Brad Peacock, Andrew Benintendi will bat leadoff, while Michael Chavis will slide down to the six-hole.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

BOSTON RED SOX (27-24)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, DH

Sandy Leon, C

David Price, LHP (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (34-18)

Aledmys Diaz, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Michael Brantley, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Josh Reddick, RF

Tyler White, DH

Max Stassi, C

Tony Kemp, CF

Brad Peacock, RHP (5-2, 3.59 ERA)

