Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are looking to avoid suffering a series loss to the Houston Astros.

In Friday’s series opener, the Sox fell to the Astros 4-3 at Minute Maid Park. Now, the two sides will meet Saturday night in Houston for the middle contest of the three-game set.

David Price is set to get the ball for the Red Sox and will be opposed by Brad Peacock. This is the first time Price will be pitching at Minute Maid Park since the clinching game of the 2018 American League Championship Series.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Red Sox-Astros game online:

When: Saturday, May 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images