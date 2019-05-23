Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fresh off blasting the go-ahead home run in the 13th inning of Wednesday night’s win, Michael Chavis bumps up to the leadoff spot against the Toronto Blue Jays on getaway day at Rogers Centre.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has shuffled things around quite a bit on his lineup card for Thursday’s afternoon contest.

J.D. Martinez remains out with an illness, and Mookie Betts will slide in to the DH spot. Mitch Moreland also gets the day off, with Cora plugging Chavis in at first and penciling Eduardo Nunez in at the keystone.

Xander Bogaerts will bat third, followed by Rafael Devers in the cleanup spot. Steve Pearce jumps into the lineup playing left field, with Andrew Benintendi sliding down the lineup to the six hole and playing center field in the series finale. Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat ninth and play right.

Randal Grichuk takes a seat for the Blue Jays, with Billy McKinney hopping in to play right.

Ryan Weber makes his first start for the Sox, while Clayton Richard will make his season debut on the bump for the Blue Jays.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (26-23)

Michael Chavis, 1B

Mookie Betts, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Steve Pearce, LF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Ryan Weber, RHP (0-0-, 1.13 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (20-29)

Eric Sogard, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Justin Smoak, DH

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Brandon Drury, LF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Billy McKinney, RF

Danny Jansen, C

Jonathan Davis, CF

Clayton Richard, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images