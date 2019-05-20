Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some afternoon baseball?

The Boston Red Sox are at Rogers Center, where they’ll take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of a four-game set. David Price take the mound for Boston in his return from the injured list, while the Jays will counter with right-hander Edwin Jackson, who last week allowed three runs over five innings against the San Francisco Giants in his Toronto debut.

As for the lineups, Sandy Leon will catch Price and bat ninth in his return from paternity leave. J.D. Martinez will begin the game on the bench with Steve Pearce filling in as the designated hitter. Rookie Michael Chavis will start at second and bat sixth.

Unfortunately, star rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not make his debut against the Red Sox. The blue Jays phenom, who’s hitting just .235 with four homers since his call-up in late April, will begin the game on the bench.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (24-22)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Steve Pearce, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

David Price, LHP (1-2, 3.75 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (19-27)

Eric Sogard, 2B

Brandon Drury, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Randal Grichuk, RF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Danny Jansen, DH

Jonathan Davis, CF

Richard Urena, LF

Luke Maile, C

Edwin Jackson (0-0 3.60 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images