The Boston Red Sox have a chance to win their third straight Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora’s club will host Terry Francona’s Cleveland Indians for Game 2 of a three-game set. The Red Sox overcame an early 3-0 deficit Monday afternoon to pick up a 12-5 win in the series opener.

David Price will get the ball looking to rebound from his last start, which ended just 15 pitches in when the left-hander exited with flu-like symptoms. Cleveland will counter with righty Zach Plesac, who will make his Major League Baseball debut.

As for the lineups, Andrew Benintendi will begin the game on the bench with Brock Holt getting the start in left field. Red-hot Rafael Devers will start at third and bat second, while rookie infielder Michael Chavis will hit fifth.

Christian Vazquez will bat ninth and handle the catching duties for Price.

Here’s the Red Sox’s lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Indians:

RED SOX (29-25)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Michael Chavis, 2B

Brock Holt, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (2-2, 3.24 ERA)

