The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians will meet for the first time in the 2019 season Monday afternoon when they open a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Brock Holt will make his return to the lineup in his first game action since April 5. The ultra-utility man was activated from the injured list earlier Monday after dealing with eye and shoulder ailments over the past month-plus. Holt will play second base and bat seventh. Xander Bogaerts also will be back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Astros in Houston.

Rick Porcello takes the mound for Boston in search of his fourth win of the season. While he did not factor in the decision, the right-hander was strong in his last outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing just one run on three hits over six innings. Porcello will be opposed by 25-year-old righty Jefry Rodriguez, who’s coming off back-to-back losses in which he allowed a combined eight earned runs.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

RED SOX (28-25)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-4, 4.45 ERA)

INDIANS (26-26)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jake Bauers, DH

Roberto Perez, C

Mike Freeman, 3B

Greg Allen, LF

Leonys Martin, CF

Jefry Rodriguez, RHP (1-4, 4.08 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images