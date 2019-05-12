Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look for their fifth straight win and a series seep Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park as they wrap up their three-game set with the Seattle Mariners.

Alex Cora’s club seems to have turned a corner of late, winning 10 of their last 12 contests, including a 7-1 stretch over their last eight. Their .633 winning percentage since April 6 ranks 4th in Major League Baseball.

Much of this is thanks to the Sox’s offense, as they lead the majors in runs scored (75), OBP (.384) and walks (58) in the month of May. They also rank second in homer runs (20), third in average (.284) and OPS (.875).

The Red Sox will turn to Hector Velazquez as they look for the sweep. The right-hander will face off against Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales.

Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. will get days off in the series finale. Steve Pearce will fill in at first for Moreland, while J.D. Martinez will man right field. Mookie Betts will start in center.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (21-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, CF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Steve Pearce, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Hector Velazquez, RHP (0-2, 4.03 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (20-22)

Mitch Haniger, CF

J.P. Crawford, SS

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B

Domingo Santana, LF

Omar Narvaez, C

Jay Bruce, RF

Tim Beckham, 3B

Shed Long, 2B

Tom Murphy, C

Marco Gonzales, LHP (5-1, 3.08 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images