The Boston Red Sox are above .500 for the first time in 2019, and they aren’t looking to let that slip away any time soon if they can help it.

Not much has changed for the Red Sox’s lineup heading into their second of three games against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. Sandy Leon will get the start over Christian Vazquez behind the plate, but all else will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the slumping Mariners will look to regain .500 status with a win Saturday. They’ll shake up their lineup for the afternoon matchup, adding Daniel Vogelbach and Domingo Santana to the lineup. Vogelbach will bat clean up with Santana directly behind batting fifth.

Shed Long will make his major league debut for Seattle at second base and will bat ninth. Tim Beckham, Tom Murphy and Braden Bishop will all sit.

Rick Porcello will take the mound for Boston in search of his third win of the season, facing off against Mariners righty Felix Hernandez.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (20-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (2-3, 5.11 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (20-21)

Mitch Haniger, CF

J.P. Crawford, SS

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Daniel Vogelbach, DH

Domingo Santana, LF

Jay Bruce, RF

Omar Navarez, C

Ryon Healy, 3B

Shed Long, 2B

Felix Hernandez, RHP (1-3, 5.20 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images