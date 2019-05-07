Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Andrew Benintendi Returns For Middle Contest

Reaching the .500 threshold eluded the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, but they’ll have a chance to pull back within one game of that marker Tuesday night.

The Sox, who currently sit at 17-19, will play the middle contest of their three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Not many personnel changes are expected for the Red Sox, mainly just some shuffling of the batting order. However, Andrew Benintendi will be back in the lineup after getting the series opener off. He’ll hit leadoff and play left field.

Christian Vazquez will be behind the plate, hitting ninth and catching starter Hector Velazquez. The Orioles will send David Hess to the mound.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (17-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Hector Velazquez, RHP (0-2, 3.72 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (13-22)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Trey Mancini, RF

Dwight Smith, DH

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Chris Davis, 1B

Stevie Wilkerson, CF

Hanser Alberto, 2B

Joey Rickard, LF

Austin Wynns, C

David Hess, RHP (1-4, 5.34 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images