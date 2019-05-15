Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston’s five-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday at the hands of the Colorado Rockies. The Red Sox will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez as they look to salvage a split of this two-game set, while Colorado will counter with right-hander German Marquez.

As for the lineups, Mitch Moreland and his team-leading 12 homers are back in the starting nine after sitting out the series opener. Red-hot third baseman Rafael Devers will bat sixth, while rookie Michael Chavis will start at second base and bat seventh.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez, who is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA at Fenway this season.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (22-20)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-2, 4.53 ERA)

COLORADO ROCKIES (20-21)

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Trevor Story, SS

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Raimel Tapia, LF

Ian Desmond, DH

David Dahl, CF

Ryan McMahon, 2B

Tony Wolters, C

German Marquez, RHP (4-2, 3.43 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images