Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Mookie Betts Gets Day Off In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox can move to within a game of .500 with a win Sunday afternoon — can you believe it?

The Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox in the final installment of their four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. Boston has won its last two games after dropping Thursday night’s series opener in heartbreaking fashion.

Alex Cora will turn to right-hander Rick Porcello, while White Sox manager Rick Renteria will counter with righty Dylan Covey.

As for the linupes, Mookie Betts will get the day off with J.D. Martinez taking his spot on right field. Red-hot rookie Michael Chavis will start at second and bat fifth while Sandy Leon will handle catching duties for Porcello.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (16-18)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Steve Pearce, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (2-3, 5.52 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (14-17)

Leury Garcia CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Yonder Alonso DH

Tim Anderson SS

Nicky Delmonico LF

Welington Castillo C

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Ryan Cordell RF

Dylan Covey, RHP (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images