Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns In First Game Of Series

Can the Boston Red Sox stretch their winning streak to four?

That will be the task at hand Thursday night when the Sox take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field for a four-game set.

Boston is fresh off a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics and will look to continue their winning ways against a White Sox team that has won four of their last five games.

David Price will take the mound for the Sox in hopes to continue his hot streak and move to .500 on the season. Chicago will counter with Lucas Giolito.

Xander Bogaerts will return to the lineup after sitting in Wednesday’s finale and bat fifth, meaning Tzu-Wei Lin will sit. The rest of the lineup Alex Cora will tote out remains the same.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (14-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, RHP (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (13-15)

Leury Garcia, CF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, DH

James McCann, C

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Rondon, 2B

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Ryan Cordell, RF

Adam Engel, CF



Lucas Giolito, RHP (2-1, 5.30 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images