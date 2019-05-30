Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to halt their two-game losing skid Thursday night when they begin a four-game set with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is coming off a tough 14-9 loss to the Cleveland Indians at home Wednesday, while the Yankees took two of three from the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox turn to Chris Sale, who’s looking for just his second win of the season. New York will counter with J.A. Happ.

Sox manager Alex Cora is mixing up his lineup a bit. Mookie Betts will be in the leadoff spot, with Rafael Devers moving from the third spot to fifth in the batting order. Michael Chavis will get the night off, meaning Eduardo Nunez will play second and bat seventh.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (29-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (1-6, 4.19 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (36-19)

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gleyber Torres, SS

Kendrys Morales, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Cameron Maybin, RF

Brett Gardner, LF

J.A. Happ, LHP (4-3, 5.09 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images