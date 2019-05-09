Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday won’t be an ordinary off day for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston’s 2018 World Series title will be celebrated at the White House, where the Red Sox will be making their fourth visit since 2005. Among players expected to be on hand for the festivities are J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland, Nathan Eovaldi and World Series MVP Steve Pearce.

Check out the video above for a full stream of the event, which is set to get underway at 3:45 p.m. ET.

