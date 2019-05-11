Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time Boston Red Sox starter Rick Porcello faced the Seattle Mariners back in March, he was chased from the game after just 2 2/3 innings pitched, giving up nine earned runs and six hits along the way.

Saturday’s match was a marked improvement for the righty compared to his first outing of the season against the Mariners. The righty allowed four earned runs off of five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one in the process.

The Sox went on to a 9-5 victory, handing Porcello his third win of the season.

Red Sox bats were ablaze as well, helping lift Porcello out of an early hole before breaking things open in the third. Boston batters combined for 10 hits on the day, with all but two batters recording a hit.

Saturday afternoon’s win leaves Boston two games above .500 and remains four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Unpredictable.

Few, if any, could have predicted Porcello would no-hit the Mariners after giving up four runs in the first. Nor could they have anticipated the eight-run third inning put together by Boston’s bats.

ON THE BUMP

— It was quite an interesting day for Porcello in his eighth start of the season.

Things got off to a bit of a shaky start, with the righty allowing Daniel Vogelman to drive home the first run of the game with an RBI-double that just snuck into fair territory down the first base line.

Then it was Domingo Santana’s turn to hit an RBI-double, this time to center field.

Dominigo Santana adds to his RBI today @Mariners with an early lead in Boston on @ROOTSPORTS_NW #WHEREiROOT pic.twitter.com/KeJ7O48oC6 — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 11, 2019

Jay Bruce followed that up with a two-run homer, giving Seattle an early 4-0 lead. Bruce has now hit six dingers against the Sox in his 12-year career.

298th career home run for Jay Bruce, his 12th with #Mariners and his 6th ever vs #RedSox. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) May 11, 2019

Porcello settled down a bit after that, going 1-2-3 in each of the next five innings (minus one a fielding error committed by the righty in the third). He was pulled with two out in the seventh after walking Shed Long.

— Brandon Workman took the mound in the seventh and retired the side after walking the first batter he faced.

— Ryan Braiser came out of the bullpen for a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Colten Brewer got the ball for the Sox in the ninth. Despite giving up a solo homer to Omar Navarez with one out, the righty was able to put things away.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston had a tall order to fill Saturday, with Porcello giving up four runs before the Sox’s first at-bat of the day. But that didn’t stop the Sox’s bats from catching fire early on.

Mitch Moreland was the first to score for the Sox, hitting a solo homer off of the first pitch he saw in the second. He now leads the team with 12 home runs so far this season.

Another day, another Mitch home run. pic.twitter.com/vvGjWy0zJQ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2019

The Sox would strand runners on the corners to end the inning. But they weren’t done there.

— Mariners starter Felix Hernandez got into some trouble in the third, and the Sox quickly capitalized on the opportunity.

A bases-loaded single hit by Xander Bogaerts would give help the Sox cut the lead in half. Devers would then tie the game at four runs apiece thanks to this RBI-single.

.@Rafael_Devers se encarga de empatar el partido con este imparable de dos carreras. ✨ ✨#MediasRojas pic.twitter.com/RVNbAUIQvp — Red Sox de Boston (@RedSoxBeisbol) May 11, 2019

After Hernandez allowed the Sox to re-load the bases, he was yanked from the game. But the damage didn’t stop there.

The Sox got to reliever Roenis Elis early, with Jackie Bradley Jr. slapping an RBI-single up the center to drive home two more runs to make the score 6-4 in Boston’s favor.

That’s when Sandy Leon broke things open with a three-run homer, giving the Sox a 9-4 lead.

Sandy joins in on the fun! 💣 pic.twitter.com/0185uttRqf — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2019

The Sox scored eight earned runs in total in the third.

— Boston would have opportunities in the fifth and seventh innings to tack on some more runs, but were unable to do so. The Sox left four men on base throughout the day.

TWEET OF THE DAY

The Red Sox are back, baby.

Here come the #RedSox: Their rotation had an 8.79 ERA through April 11, the worst in #MLB by more than a run. In the 26-game stretch since, they have a 3.22 ERA, lowest in the AL and third in #MLB. They are now just 4 games out of 1st place, closest they have been since April 4. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 11, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will wrap up their three-game series against the Mariners with a Sunday matinee at Fenway Park. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images