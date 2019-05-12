Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite cold rain falling throughout the day, the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners managed to play some day baseball at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Boston came away with a 11-2 Mother’s Day win to complete the sweep of the Mariners for their fifth win in a row. The Red Sox now are 8-1 over their last nine games and 16-6 over their last 21.

J.D. Martinez clubbed a pair of homers, while the 5-6-7 hitters paced the Red Sox offense on the afternoon, as Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis and Christian Vazquez all had multi-hit days at the dish. Chavis was the headliner of the trio, breaking out his slump with three hits and five RBI’s. Devers also cashed in on three hits, which made this his third consecutive three-hit game.

Hector Velazquez got his first win of the season, giving up two hits and two earned runs over five innings of work.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 22-19. The Mariners fall to 20-23.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Messy.

Between the rain and a host of Seattle blunders in the field, the third game of this weekend series was a mess.

ON THE BUMP

— Velazquez got the start on the rainy afternoon, but immediately ran into trouble in the first inning.

The righty walked Mitch Haniger to lead off the game, which was then followed up by a J.P. Crawford double. Haniger would score on an Edwin Encarnacion sacrifice fly, but that would be it for first inning damage.

Velazquez would allow a solo shot to Omar Narvaez to start off the fifth inning, which would make it 4-2, but the right-hander made it through the inning, putting him in line to qualify for his first win of the season.

— Marcus Walden entered the game in the sixth and looked sharp in his two innings of work.

The right-hander gave up just one hit over his two innings of work, while striking out two.

— Josh Smith came in for the eighth with the score standing at 9-2. The rain was coming down as hard as ever at this point, but the two sides seemed determined to complete the full game.

The 31-year-old ended up closing out series finale, giving up just one hit over two innings.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Martinez got the Sox on the board in the first inning with a solo shot, tying the game at one.

.@JDMartinez14 wishing his Mom a Happy Mother's Day the best way he knows how. pic.twitter.com/Qb939o2JEZ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2019

The first inning runs wouldn’t stop there.

Xander Bogaerts would walk and then advance to third on a Devers line-drive base hit. Chavis popped up to shallow right field in the next at-bat, but second baseman Shed Long would slip on the wet outfield and causing ball to fall, scoring Bogaerts and sending Devers to third. A passed ball would then allow Devers to cross home plate for Boston’s third run of the first inning.

— The Red Sox took advantage of another Seattle miscue in the second inning following an Andrew Benintendi walk.

Mookie Betts popped up to right field for what would presumably be the third out, but Jay Bruce dropped the fly ball and threw to second, passing up a chance to throw out Benintendi at home.

— The trend of two-out runs would continue in the fifth, as a Bogaerts walk and Devers double put two runners in scoring position. Chavis would come through with two down, lining a single to right field to drive in both baserunners.

— After three walks to begin the seventh, Devers grounded out to first to score Betts. Chavis came up and drove in Martinez and Bogaerts with a base hit to right field to make it 9-2 with one out in the seventh.

— Despite the pouring rain, Martinez was not done at the plate.

Betts smoked a two-out double to right-center field to keep the inning alive, which allowed Martinez to smoke the next pitch over the Green Monster for a two-run bomb, his second of the afternoon.

TWEET OF THE GAME

The rook broke out of his slump Sunday, so this feels right.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox have Monday off before welcoming the Colorado Rockies to Fenway for a mid-week two-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images