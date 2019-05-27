Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox squared off against the Cleveland Indians for the first time this season on Monday, walking away with a 12-5 victory.

Rick Porcello tossed for 6 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs off of eight hits while striking out four of the batters he faced along the way.

Boston combined for 13 hits in their 12-run game, striking out 10 in the process.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD:

Explosive.

Baseballs were flying all over the place on Monday, and Boston ended up on the right side of the box score.

ON THE BUMP:

— Porcello had himself a decent Monday afternoon, but got into a bit of trouble early in the game.

After loading the bases in the first inning, the righty gave up the game’s first run on an RBI-single to Jason Kipnis. He would quickly reload the bases after hitting Jake Baurs with a pitch, and a ground out to shortstop Xander Bogaerts would force home another run, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead. Porcello would gather himself to complete the inning.

Porcello would allow a third run to score in the third off of a ground out to second, but would settle down for a bit after that. The lefty would allow the Indians to score their fourth run of the game off of a Roberto Perez single to right field, leading Cora to pull him from the game.

— Heath Hembree took over pitching duties for the Sox in the seventh. The righty gave up an RBI-double to the first batter he faced, which cut Boston’s lead in half.

— Ryan Braiser entered the game for a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Hector Velazquez came in for the ninth, closing out the game for the Sox on a strong note.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX:

— It took a couple of innings, but Boston’s bats finally got hot in the third.

A long RBI-single hit by Betts put the Sox on the board. Betts would score on a wild pitch to bring the Sox within one.

— Brock Holt would keep things going in the fourth, tying the game at three with an RBI-single of his own.

But with the bases loaded, the Sox would fail to score another run.

— The Sox would take a 4-3 lead in the fifth thanks to an RBI-double hit by Rafael Devers into center field, allowing Betts to score from second base. Then it was Bogaerts’ turn to hit an RBI-double, driving Devers home to give Boston a 5-3 lead. Boston would tack another point on thanks to a Jackie Bradley Jr. double to center field.

Sandy Leon would break things wide open on a three-run homer, making it 9-3 Boston.

Turn the six upside down, it's a nine now. pic.twitter.com/Wl1UV8hE3n — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 27, 2019

— J.D. Martinez launched a solo homer into the Red Sox bullpen with two out in the sixth. That would make it 10-3 good guys.

— Bradley’s second extra-base hit of the game drove Holt home in the seventh to give the Sox an 11-5 lead.

— Martinez would hit his second home run of the day in the eighth inning to make it 12-5.

TWEET OF THE DAY:

Check out this impressive catch made by Mookie in the fifth.

UP NEXT:

Boston will continue its three-game set against the Indians on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images