Red Sox Wrap: Boston Uses Seven-Run Eighth Inning To Win Third Straight

For a while, it seemed like the Boston Red Sox would be in search of their bats forever. It’s safe to say that’s a thing of the past.

Boston used a seven-run eighth inning to defeat the Chicago White Sox by a score of 9-2 on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After a slow start to the season, the Red Sox’s season run differential is now back to zero after posting 30 runs over their last three games. They have now won six of their last seven and look like a team that’s finally starting to put it all together.

Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland each had two hits in the win, going 2-for-4 and 2-for-3, respectively. Xander Bogaerts blew the game open in the seventh inning with a two-out grand slam off Juan Minaya.

Rick Porcello turned in a strong start Sunday afternoon, tossing six innings while giving up two runs on five hits, no walks and striking out seven in the win. The starter wasn’t able to get the win, as he departed the game with the score tied at two, but another good start for the righty is a great sign for Boston.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 17-18, while the White Sox dropped to 14-18.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Funny.

Between the Devers single that resembled a scene out of “Bad News Bears” and Nunez’s swinging bunt with the bases juiced, this game had a little bit of everything.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello was solid once again on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The 30-year-old opened with a clean four innings before giving up two solo shots in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

Porcello gave up his first run of the afternoon in the fifth inning when Ryan Cordell took the right hander deep with two out and no men on. Jose Abreu would follow suit in the sixth, cranking a solo shot to left-center field.

— Brandon Workman entered the game in the seventh in relief of Porcello.

Workman surrendered a walk to the first batter he faced in Nicky Delmonico, but responded by striking out Wellington Castillo in the next at-bat. The righty would set down the following two batters to end the inning.

— Marcus Walden came in for the bottom of the eighth.

The righty would give up an infield single to Leury Garcia to open the inning, but would retire the next three batters he faced.

— Colten Brewer closed out the ninth inning, but it wasn’t easy.

Brewer allowed his first base runner after a wild third strike. His control issues continued in the next at-bat, hitting Yolmer Sanchez. A wild pitch would allow the runners to advance to second and third, but Brewer would ultimately retire Cordell for the final out of the afternoon.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got out to a 1-0 lead in second inning thanks to a Rafael Devers double. Mitch Moreland would single to score the third baseman.

— JD Martinez’s RBI single drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. to extend Boston’s lead to 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning, knocking out White Sox starter Dylan Covey.

— Devers would single in the eighth with the game tied at two, but he ended up standing on third base after a Bad News Bears-like play.

After a base hit to left field, Devers took an aggressive turn and drew a throw over to first. The throw got by Abreu, causing Devers to take off for second. He was dead in the water, but the errant throw to second base ended up in left field, allowing Devers to take off for third. Moreland would drive him in on an RBI single later in the inning.

The Red Sox would load the bases with two outs in the eighth after a Bradley Jr. walk, which led to an Eduardo Nunez swinging bunt down the third base side. Yoan Moncada was waiting for the ball to roll foul, but would ultimately tap third base and remain fair, driving in Moreland.

Again, just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/v4G1CnDuJc — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2019

Xander Bogaerts followed up Nunez’s RBI single with a two-out grand slam to blow this game open. Boston led 9-2 following the dinger.

TWEET OF THE GAME

The bats are hot.

Grand slam for Bogaerts. 9-2 #RedSox. They have scored 30 runs the last three games. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 5, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their seven-game road trip as they head to Baltimore for a three-game set with the Orioles beginning Monday night at Camden Yards.

