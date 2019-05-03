Red Sox Wrap: Win Streak Halted On Nicky Delmonico’s Walk-Off Home Run

The win streak is over for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston never led by more than a run, and it hurt the team in the ninth inning when the Chicago White Sox walked off with a 6-4 win Thursday night.

David Price gave up three earned runs on seven hits through six innings, but walked just two batters and struck out five at Guaranteed Rate Field, but it wasn’t enough as Ryan Brasier gave up the game-winning homer to Nicky Delmonico.

The bullpen helped keep the slim one-run lead intact until the ninth, including another spectacular outing from Brandon Workman, who continues to be one of Boston’s best relievers.

Rafael Devers accounted for half of Boston’s runs despite going 0-for-3 at the plate. Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez each drove in a run, with Benintendi’s coming by way of a solo home run.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 14-18, while the White Sox improved to 14-15.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Close.

Chicago’s biggest lead of the game was two, while every lead Boston had was by one.

ON THE BUMP

— Price led off the game by surrendering a double to Leury Garcia and followed that up by getting the next two outs. But James McCann drove a 91-mph fastball to center field to take a 2-1 lead.

Price was cruising until he ran into some trouble in the sixth. Chicago looked like it was going to tie the game when McCann sent a ball deep to center field that dropped in for a hit with Jose Abreu on first. Abreu questionably was waved home, and was thrown out by Xander Bogaerts on a relay throw from Jackie Bradley Jr. to keep the Red Sox in the lead.

McCann was able to score from second, though, when Jose Rondon singled to make it 3-3. Price got out of the inning without any further damage. The southpaw’s night would be over after the third out.

— Brandon Workman pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout.

— Matt Barnes got the ball for the eighth and struck out the side in order.

— Brasier came in for the ninth, but it didn’t go as planned. Devers made a costly error at third to allow the second baserunner of the inning before Delmonico ended the game with a blast.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston wasted no time jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Mookie Betts and Martinez hit back-to-back singles before Xander Bogaerts walked to load up the bases for Devers. The third baseman hit a sacrifice fly to left to plate Betts. There was a chance to do more damage, but Michael Chavis struck out swinging to strand two runners.

— Benintendi tied the game at two with an opposite-field solo shot.

The Red Sox reclaimed the lead after another round of back-to-back singles from Betts and Martinez led to Bogaerts moving the runners to second and third on a groundout. Devers drove in his second run of the game on a groundout to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

— Boston had runners on the corners with nobody out in the seventh and was able to capitalize and reclaim the lead yet again.

Benintendi led off the frame with a walk before Betts collected his third of the game to move his teammate to third. Martinez grounded out to short but was able to bring home the run for the 4-3 lead.

— Betts and Martinez led the Red Sox with three hits, with Benintendi accounting for two. All other Boston batters went hitless.

Workman has been a force for the Red Sox.

