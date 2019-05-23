Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Getaway day really couldn’t have gone much better for the Boston Red Sox.

After a 13-inning marathon on Wednesday night which depleted the bullpen, Ryan Weber gave the Sox an impressive performance, going six innings in his first major league start since 2017. And the offense picked him up in a 8-2 victory to clinch a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at Roger Centre.

The Sox attack got after the Jays’ bullpen and out hit Toronto 15-5 as every Boston hitter recorded at least one hit.

Weber earned his first win in a Red Sox uniform, while Sam Gaviglio took the loss.

The Red Sox move to 27-23 with the win, while the Blue Jays fall to 20-30 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Unforeseen.

It’s pretty safe to say not many people predicted that kind of start from Weber.

ON THE BUMP

— Weber gave more than just about anyone expected him to in his spot-start effort.

The crafty right-hander danced around Blue Jay barrels in an incredibly efficient performance, striking out four with no walks and a hit batsman while tossing 93 pitches (59 strikes) and allowing just one run.

After a clean first inning, Weber ran into some trouble in the second when he allowed three-straight hits (the only hits he’d allow all afternoon) to start the frame, including an RBI double from Freddy Galvis to make it 1-0. He bounced back to retire the next three hitters to escape the jam.

Both benches were warned after Weber hit Rowdy Tellez with an 0-2 fastball on the backside to start the fourth, but the righty would set down the next nine he faced to close out a phenomenal start.

— Travis Lakins worked his way around a leadoff double to Brandon Drury, escaping the seventh without allowing a run thanks in part to some good glove work by Rafel Devers and Michael Chavis.

Devers and Chavis teaming up to save a run! pic.twitter.com/9dfUmHtJAy — NESN (@NESN) May 23, 2019

— Ryan Brasier struck out one in a spotless eighth.

— Hector Velazquez allowed a solo shot to Justin Smoak to start the ninth, but closed things out from there.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Eduardo Nunez put the Sox in the hit column in the third inning, lacing a leadoff single to left field. After advancing to second on a balk, Nunez scored after a pair of groundouts from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Chavis to make it 1-1.

— Boston put up a crooked number in the sixth off of Gaviglio after three-straight hits.

Xander Bogaerts led off by reaching on an infield single. He then scored from first on a scorcher to right field by Devers.

Steve Pearce kept the wheel spinning with a single off the wall in left field that plated Devers to give the Sox a 3-1 lead.

— Boston tacked on in the seventh, with Bradley Jr. leading off with a double, then scoring on a double from Mookie Betts to make it 4-1.

— The Sox got more insurance in the eighth when Nunez drove home Andrew Benintendi with a knock.

— Boston added three runs in the ninth, highlighted by a two-run bomb by Pearce, his first of the season, to make it 8-1.

Watch it fly, Steve! pic.twitter.com/1W9ftSHUFU — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019

— Pearce led the Sox with three hits, while Nunez, Bogaerts, Devers and Bradley Jr. all had multiple hits.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Not bad indeed.

Ryan Weber has allowed 1 run on three hits over five innings for the Red Sox. This season: 13 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB 10 K. Not bad for a guy who was reassigned to minor league camp on March 18. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 23, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will remain on the road, traveling to take on the Houston Astros in a three-game set that begins Friday. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is slated for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images