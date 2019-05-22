Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Runs came in bunches Monday for the Boston Red Sox, but that couldn’t have been further from the case Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox’s bats went quiet and the pitching was woeful, and it resulted in a 10-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston left nine runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez, meanwhile, gave up six runs over five innings of work, while both Tyler Thornburg and Colten Brewer, the only two relievers used, surrendered at least a run.

The Red Sox fall to 25-23 with the loss, while the Blue Jays climb to 20-28 with the win.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Woof.

Just a hideous showing.

ON THE BUMP

— Things looked promising for Rodriguez at first, but he faded in a big way. The left-hander allowed six runs on as many hits with three walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

The first few stanzas went smoothly for Rodriguez, who allowed just one hit and one walk over the opening three frames, all of which were scoreless.

But in the ensuing innings, the wheels fell off.

With one on and one out in the fourth, Rodriguez served up a first-pitch changeup that went inside on Rowdy Tellez, and he ripped it way out of the park in right field, breaking a video board in the process.

WE GOT SO ROWDY HE BROKE THE VIDEO BOARD 😳 pic.twitter.com/mS8srvg4FZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2019

The next batter, Randal Grichuk, took a 1-1 changeup on the inner half and lined it over the fence in left, making it 3-0 Blue Jays.

Toronto then added a trio more in the fifth to make it 6-0.

Rodriguez allowed two runners to reach on a walk and single, and again the southpaw was taken out of the park by Tellez, who put a 2-2 changeup down and in into the right-center field seats.

Rowdy Two-llez 💣💣 First career multi-homer game! pic.twitter.com/qDjFVzTgZr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2019

Rodriguez got Grichuk to fly out to end the fifth — and the starter’s night.

— Thornburg took over in the sixth, and quickly got into some trouble.

The struggling righty issued a pair of walks to start the inning, then Danny Jansen brought a run in from second with a single up the middle, extending the Jays’ lead to 7-1. The next hitter, Brandon Drury, lined a single to left, plating another run.

With the bases loaded, Thornburg dropped in a nice full-count breaking ball to strike Tellez out looking, ending the inning.

— Brewer got the seventh, and he too wandered into a bad situation.

Brewer allowed back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, then with two down, Drury clubbed a double to left-center, driving in both runs to up Toronto’s lead to 10-1.

The righty returned for the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Early on, the Red Sox’s best chance to score came when they loaded the bases with one out in the third, but a pair of strikeouts killed the rally. Because of that, their first run didn’t come until the sixth inning.

Trailing 6-0, Mitch Moreland led off the frame with an opposite-field homer off a 1-1 two-seamer.

Mitch showcasing that opposite field power. 💪 pic.twitter.com/15NPWRfhx4 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 22, 2019

— The Red Sox loaded the bases again in the seventh with no outs, but proceeded to strike out twice and ground out to end the inning without scoring once.

— Down 10-1 in the eighth, Rafael Devers displayed some pop.

The third baseman swung at the first pitch of the inning and launched it into the second deck in right field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added another run later in the inning swatting a sinker low and away over the fence in left for Boston’s third run.

Raffy and JBJ homer for the 2nd straight game. 💣 pic.twitter.com/UpML56mNku — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 22, 2019

— Devers and Bradley each had two hits.

— Moreland, Andrew Benintendi and Steve Pearce had one hit apiece.

— Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis and Christian Vazquez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

This is nice.

Vladdy Jr. just got to 2B and gave Michael Chavis a hug. Fortunately Chavis was not snapped in half. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 22, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play Game 3 of the four-game set Wednesday night. The Red Sox starter is to be determined, but they’ll be countered by Aaron Sanchez. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images