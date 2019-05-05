Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Explode In 15-2 Decimation Of White Sox

What a night to be a Red Sox fan.

It was a thrilling evening for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, earning their 15th win of the season with a 15-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Boston’s bats were the star of the show at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago in a much-needed explosion at the dish.

Every Red Sox recorded a hit in the third inning, as Boston laced 10 straight base knocks in a 9-run inning. Michael Chavis and Christian Vazquez each had four hits, with Chavis going 4-for-6 with a pair of homers and three RBIs. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his third win of the season while Manny Bañuelos was handed the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD:

Overdue.

It’s been a while since the Red Sox had a blowout of this nature go in their favor. And we’re here for it.

ON THE BUMP

— After getting off to a shaky start, Rodriguez quickly settled down and had himself a game. The lefty allowed six hits and one earned run across six innings, striking out six in the process.

The only run to score on Rodriguez came with one out in the first, with Leury Garcia scoring on an RBI-single hit by Jose Abreu.

After giving up five hits throughout his first two innings of work, Rodriguez allowed just one hit for the remainder of his outing. He would get himself into a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, but was able to escape unscathed.

— Tyler Thornburg entered the game in the seventh, pitching a 1-2-3 inning. He would return to the mound for the eighth, but ended up allowing Abreu to homer with two outs in the inning to make it 15-2.

— Hector Velazquez was brought on in the ninth, walking one before closing out the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It didn’t take long for the Sox’s bats to get hot, scoring nine runs in the third, all with two outs in the inning.

First, it was an RBI-double for Mookie Betts that got the scoring started for the Red Sox, giving Boston a 2-1 lead. Then, it was J.D. Martinez’ turn to get in on the action, hitting a ground-rule double that extended the lead to 3-1.

Xander Bogaerts also joined in on the fun, smacking a two-run homer over the center field wall to make it 5-1 Red Sox.

Thanks to a Michael Chavis solo homer, the Sox took a 6-1 lead.

Couldn't fit all of the 3rd inning home runs into one video.

So here's Bogie and Chavis going back-to-back. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/ukibO0ZFtm — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2019

After Rafael Devers lobbed a double into right field, Steve Pearce crushed a two-run homer as well, snapping an 0-for-15 skid.

But Boston wasn’t done there, with Eduardo Nuñez’s two-run blast extending the Rex Sox’s lead to 9-1.

The White Sox finally pulled Bañuelos, but the damage was done.

In case you need a recap of the inning:

Make that 11 straight batters single

single

double

double

HR

HR

double

single

HR

single

BB — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 5, 2019

— The Sox would add five runs to their lead in the fourth, sparked by a Chavis RBI-single to make it 10-1 Boston.

Then Devers would reach on an error committed by Abreu, allowing Bogaerts to score from third. This was followed by an RBI-single for Pearce, giving Boston a 12-1 lead.

Boston’s lead would extend to 13-1 on a fielder’s choice thanks to the second error of the inning committed by Abreu, which allowed Devers to score from third.

The White Sox would then relieve Carson Fulmer of his pitching duties, replacing him with Josh Osich. But that wouldn’t stop the Sox from continuing to score. An RBI-double by Andrew Benintendi, bringing the score to 14-1.

— Chavis hit his second home run of the game in the fifth, making it 15-1 Boston.

Chavis cannot and simply refuses to stop hitting home runs pic.twitter.com/pjR0r0bLWh — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) May 5, 2019

TWEET OF THE DAY:

Yup, this sums it up.

Watching your team score 9 in the 3rd… pic.twitter.com/dmhkfLx5gf — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2019

UP NEXT:

The Red Sox will close out their four-game series against the White Sox on Sunday afternoon, with Rick Porcello slated to take the mound for Boston. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images