The Boston Bruins advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013 with their Game 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, as their pursuit for the city’s third championship this year continued.
The Bruins’ latest run to the cup final gives Beantown its eleventh championship appearance this decade. Not too shabby.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows how rare this kind of dominance is, and he addressed that before Friday’s matchup with the Houston Astros.
“I work in probably the greatest sports city in the States right now,” Cora said. “I mean, this is fun.”
Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is feeling the same way, having been engulfed in Boston’s winning ways for his entire career.
“It’s fun,” Pedroia told reporters in Pawtucket. “Every sport in Boston, their goal is to win a championship.”
To say we’re spoiled here in Boston would be an understatement.
