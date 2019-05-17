Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013 with their Game 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, as their pursuit for the city’s third championship this year continued.

The Bruins’ latest run to the cup final gives Beantown its eleventh championship appearance this decade. Not too shabby.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows how rare this kind of dominance is, and he addressed that before Friday’s matchup with the Houston Astros.

“I work in probably the greatest sports city in the States right now,” Cora said. “I mean, this is fun.”

(You can watch Cora’s full pregame press conference here.)

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is feeling the same way, having been engulfed in Boston’s winning ways for his entire career.

“It’s fun,” Pedroia told reporters in Pawtucket. “Every sport in Boston, their goal is to win a championship.”

"Every sport in Boston, the goal is to win a championship. Every sport, if they don't, they view their season as a failure. The fans are pretty fortunate that it's like that. It's pretty cool to be a part of it."@ABC6 #DirtyWater @pawsox pic.twitter.com/31Z8gAk8aC — Ian Steele (@ISteeleABC6) May 17, 2019

To say we’re spoiled here in Boston would be an understatement.

